Zrockr Live

Wednesday (9PM-11PM)
Z Rock’R Magazine is a rock music magazine by fans and musicians for fans and musicians. Gathering our inspiration from the great rock magazines of the past like CREEM and CIRCUS, we are located in Las Vegas and cover both national and local acts. ZRock’R Magazine launched in the summer of 2013 and the staff has been around the block a few times in other incarnations at other media outlets and performing areas. We now are bringing rock from the past and the present to LVRocks.com to highlight indie artists, local artists from around the world and keep everyone up to date on what is going on in Vegas as well as other points of rock on the planet. Music, Interviews, Reviews, Updates and all things that make rock n roll radio great- ZRock’R Magazine LIVE! is your go to show for both the latest and the greatest rock n roll from around the globe!ZRock'R Live Show Archive