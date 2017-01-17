Tuesday (4PM-5PM)
The Wendell Wallace Show (Sports talk radio) every Tuesday @ 4pm pst. The Wendell Wallace show is an entertaining, passionate and thought provoking program, concentration on the sports world from every angle possible. NFL, NBA, MLB, UFC and every sport in between, Wendell will engage in the everyday that is sports with strong, thought provoking opinions, and share them in conversation with intelligent, energetic sport fans like himself, to keep you entertained the entire hour. Wendell has hosted sports talk shows for over ten years in major markets including; Baltimore, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, and is excited to bring his knowledge, enthusiasm, and love of sports to the LVrocks community.The Wendall Wallace Show Archive