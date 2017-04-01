Saturday (2PM-3PM)
The Dr. Cynthia Says…show will provide awareness about mental illness and mental health care to everyday people. Dr. Cynthia will deliver information in easy to understand, non-clinical language to empower individuals to make informed decisions about mental health care when needed. Topics include, good mental health, stigma, myths and misconceptions, fear, reluctance about getting help, expectations of therapy/counseling, support systems, religion, spirituality and mental health, children and mental health, and much more! Dr. Cynthia wants to hear from you and will answer your questions. Call or text me and lets talk about it. 702-479-5254.Dr. Cynthia Says Show Archive