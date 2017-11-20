Monday (7PM-9PM)
An American internet radio show based in Las Vegas, Nevada! Hosted by Natrelldotcom, DT 702 and “C.C.’’ with guest appearances from Queen G and comedic influence of Tavon Patterson! We will combine the quirky individuality of the hosts for a respectful debaucherous time! Common topics of discussion on the show are music, progressive politics, sexual and dating issues, sports and whatever the hell we want to discuss! The first hour of the show will be dedicated to an introduction and warm-up, celebrity interviews and interviews with local industry connections for ALL your music needs! The second hour of the show will be dedicated to new music throughout the valley, expanding globally. There will be a fan appreciation segment as well as live remotes, listener participation for the “yeen line” call in experience trending topics and questions selected by the hosts as well as giveaways!Sounds About Right Show Archive